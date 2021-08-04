



Karnataka Cabinet: Ministers take oath; no deputy for CM Bommai

04 Aug 2021: Karnataka Cabinet: Ministers take oath; no deputy for CM Bommai

Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot on Wednesday inducted 29 new ministers into the state Cabinet. This marks the first Cabinet expansion since Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai took over from BS Yediyurappa last week. Notably, CM Bommai will not have any deputies. In another key development, Yediyurappa's younger son and state BJP Vice President BY Vijayendra was not among the ministers who took the oath.

Details: Yediyurappa had 3 deputies; none for Bommai

Governor Gehlot administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new Cabinet ministers at the Raj Bhavan at around 2:15 pm. Bommai told reporters there will be no Deputy CM. Yediyurappa had three deputies. The new ministers include representation from seven Other Backward Classes (OBC), three Scheduled Castes (SC), one Scheduled Tribe (ST), seven Vokkaligas, eight Lingayats, one Reddy, and one woman.

Ministers: Who are the new ministers?

Govinda Karajol, KS Eshwarappa, R Ashok, Dr. Ashwath Narayana, B Sriramulu, V Somanna, JC, Madhuswamy, CC Patil, Prabhu Chavan, Anand Singh, K Gopalaiyya, Araga Jnanendra, Shankar Patil Munanakoppa, BC Nagesh, and Munirathna. Byrathi Basavaraj, ST Somasekhara, BC Patil, K Sudhakar, KC Narayana Gowda, Sivarama Hebbar, Umesh Katti, S Angara, Murugesh Nirani, MTB Nagaraja, Kota Srinivasa Poojary, Shashikala Jolle, V Sunil Kumar, and Halappa Achar.

Fact: You can view the list here

Recent news: New ministers picked after detailed discussions yesterday

Bommai said Wednesday, "Held detailed discussions with high command in Delhi regarding the cabinet expansion, after the final round of discussion last night, this morning the list was finalized." The list was finalized during discussions between Bommai and BJP National President JP Nadda, the CM said, adding that "there is no question of anyone's pressure. It is done after comprehensive thinking."

Story continues

Fact: New Cabinet to be pro-people

The new faces in Bommai's Cabinet are expected to give a pro-people revamp to the BJP government in Karnataka. Bommai said the new Cabinet will provide good governance, respond to the needs of the people, and seek to earn their trust.

Cabinet: Other Cabinet expansions may follow

The Karnataka Cabinet can have up to 34 ministers. Asked why some ministerial berths had been kept vacant, Bommai hinted that the Cabinet may see other stages of expansions. On why certain leaders were dropped from the Cabinet, the CM said that the party's high command has placed its trust in senior leaders with organizational experience.

Background: Bommai took over as CM just last week

Bommai took over as the 23rd Karnataka Chief Minister on July 28. He succeeded Yediyurappa, who had announced his resignation from the post just two days prior as his government completed two years in office. The change in leadership came after weeks of speculation about Yediyurappa's exit. After taking his oath, Bommai said he will prioritize COVID-19 and floods.

The news article, Karnataka Cabinet: Ministers take oath; no deputy for CM Bommai appeared first on NewsBytes.

Also see: Karnataka Cabinet to have 26 new Ministers, swearing-in likely today

Basavaraj Bommai succeeds BS Yediyurappa; takes oath as Karnataka CM

Basavaraj Bommai elected new Karnataka CM; to take oath tomorrow

Read more on Politics by NewsBytes.

