Karnataka Cabinet expansion today, oath-taking likely to take place in evening

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai speaking to reporters in Delhi (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Karnataka Cabinet expansion will take place on Wednesday, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai adding that if clearance is received by the party's central leadership in the morning, the oath-taking ceremony will be held in the evening.

"Cabinet expansion will take place tomorrow. If I get the clearance from the Central party leadership tomorrow morning, the oath-taking ceremony will be held in the evening," said Bommai while speaking to reporters in Delhi.

Basavaraj Bommai landed in Delhi on Monday to discuss Karnataka Cabinet expansion with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda.

He took oath as the 23rd chief minister of Karnataka on July 28, two days after the resignation of BS Yediyurappa.

The Chief Minister also informed that there is a difference of opinion among party leaders over the decision of continuing Deputy Chief Ministers appointed by Yediyurappa during his tenure.

"Central BJP leadership will discuss with BS Yediyurappa on the Cabinet expansion. There is a difference of opinion on whether to continue the Deputy Chief Minister post," he said.

Yediyurappa's son BY Vijayendra was reported to be anointed a position in the new Cabinet.

"Regarding BY Vijayendra, the party will take a final call," Bommai told reporters.

After meeting JP Nadda on Monday, the Chief Minister said that he had a detailed discussion with the national president and also apprised him of the ground situation in the state.

This is his second visit to Delhi. On July 30, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During his two-day visit to the national capital earlier, he also met several Union Ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh among others. (ANI)