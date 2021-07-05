Karnataka Bizman Converts 21 Acres of Barren Land Into Dense Forest in 10 Years

In the last couple of years, forest fires have destroyed the green cover in Karnataka. Such fire incidents were at their peak in the year 2019 as the Bandipur National Park razing 15,000 acres was ablaze. Belagavi, Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, and Shivamogga are the worst-hit districts of Karnataka. Mostly these fires are either on ground or are bush fires. Therefore, the ground vegetation is highly affected by it and revives only during the next rain. Forest departments of various districts have no data on the human and animal casualties in such fire incidents.

People believe that, unlike other locations, forest fires in Karnataka are not natural,instead are man-made with ulterior motives. But there are several people who are contributing their bit in reviving the dense forests in the state. A Bengaluru-based entrepreneur’s initiative recently came into the limelight when he converted a 21-acre barren land into a dense forest in 10 years. He bought the land in Sagar and planned to add forest cover in the region. With assistance from the renowned environmentalist Akhilesh Chipli, the entrepreneur converted the barren land into a forest cover.

Karnataka | A Bengaluru entrepreneur Suresh Kumar purchased 21 acres of barren land in Sagar and turned it into a forest in 10 years with the help of environmentalist Akhilesh Chipli pic.twitter.com/Jn8Y95uuiy — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2021

While speaking to ANI, environmentalist Chipli revealed that the forest has been named ‘Usha Kiran’ meaning morning sun rays. He informed that the land was like a desert and ten years later, it is now converted into a natural forest.

The green cover has Western Ghat’s native species and has become a study centre for environmentalists and students. Chipli informed that the model, on which the Usha Kiran Forest is made, is relevant in the Western Ghats region as the objective is to save native flora and fauna. Bird photography enthusiasts throng the forest in large numbers. Chipli said that people are getting inspired and are promising to build such forest covers to preserve their native flora and fauna. Usha Kiran has very selected varieties of plants and most of them are growing naturally.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here