Karnataka, Bengaluru news LIVE: 16 disqualified MLAs join BJP, 13 get BJP tickets for Dec 5 bypolls

Karnataka, Bengaluru news LIVE updates: A day after the Supreme Court upheld the disqualification of 17 Congress-JD(S) MLAs in Karnataka but paved the way for them to contest the December 5 bypolls, 16 disqualified MLAs took membership the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday.

In a grand event that took place at the party headquarters in Bengaluru, CM B S Yediyurappa handed over the party flag to the rebel MLAs, who were formerly with the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular), to welcome them to the party.