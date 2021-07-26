Karnataka CM Resigns Latest News LIVE Updates: Guv accepts BS Yediyurappa's resignation, asks him to continue as caretaker CM

Karnataka CM Resigns Latest News LATEST Updates: BS Yediyurappa on Monday resigned as the chief minister of Karnataka. The chief minister said he will submit his resignation letter to the Governor of Karnataka Thawar Chand Gehlot this afternoon. "I have decided to resign. I will meet the Governor after lunch," Yediyurappa said at a programme to mark the celebration of 2 years of his government.

Laying months of uncertainty to rest, BS Yediyurappa on Monday announced his resignation as the Karnataka chief minister.

Dismissing any speculations about internal conflicts in the BJP, Yediyurappa said, I am not resigning in grief, Modi, Amit Shah and Nadda have given me two years term as CM and I can't thank them enough."

Tearing up as he spoke, Yediyurappa said he was asked to take charge from Vajpayee. "From then to now the BJP party has formed the government. People of Shikaripura supported me. They elected me eight times. All the cadres and leaders are responsible for my victory."

Earlier, Yediyurappa, Adding more fuel to the rumours of his possible replacement, said that he was expecting word on this from party high command by evening.

When questioned about the possibility of a Dalit face replacing him the Karnataka chief minister, who had always been quick to refute rumours of his resignation in the past, said, "I'm not the one to decide about it, it is for the high command to decide.

Indicating that Monday might be his last day in office, Yediyurappa had recently said that based on the instructions that the central leaders will give him on 25 July he will get on with "his work" from July 26.

His government will complete two years in office on 26 July. Meanwhile, scores of pontiffs are expected to participate in a "maga conclave" to be helD on Sunday, coinciding with the possible decision by the BJP central leadership on his exit.

Dingaleshwar Swamiji of Balehosur mutt, who had held a press meet here on 23 July to inform about the conclave with other Swamijis, had refused to connect the event directly with the possible leadership change, but it is being widely seen as an attempt to muster support to Yediyurappa and send out a message.

Story continues

Meanwhile, word on the grapevine was that Karnataka Mines and Geology Minister Muruesh R Nirani had been lobbying hard for a promotion, in the event that the BJP top brass does ask Yediyurappa to step aside.

As Yediyurappa had announced that he would abide by the top leadership's instruction, speculation is rife that Nirani is among those who would be the next chief minister.

Nirani, however, denied having chief ministerial aspirations but added that he will abide by the party's order.

His visit to Delhi a fortnight ago, and then to Varanasi had fuelled speculations about him replacing Yediyurappa.

To a question on lobbying, Nirani said "I never lobbied for any post in my life.I will shoulder the responsibility bestowed on me by the party. Our national leaders will choose the right person for the chief minister's post after considering all the factors."

Stating that he was not after any post, the minister said all the 120 BJP legislators are qualified to become the chief minister.

He added that he got many positions without aspiring for one and was made minister by the party after getting elected for the first time. "Even now I am bestowed with a huge responsibility. I never aspired for any post in the past nor am I going to do now," Nirani clarified.

Also See: BS Yediyurappa hints at exit in Karnataka, says have to abide by high command's decision

Karnataka: Lingayat pontiffs rally behind BS Yediyurappa, urge BJP to allow him to complete term as CM

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa says decision on leadership by Monday amid buzz over replacement

Read more on Politics by Firstpost.