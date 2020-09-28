Karnataka Bandh: Protests, Detentions Across State Over Farm Bills

A day-long Karnataka ‘Bandh’ called by several farmers, Dalits and pro-Kannada organisations on Monday, 28 September against the passage of agriculture related Bills in Parliament saw protesters engaged in efforts to make it a success across the state.

The Bandh call given by these organisations saw a successful execution in large parts of Karnataka except in districts like Mangaluru and Udupi, where the Sangh Parivar allied groups wields iron like grip.

Both opposition parties Congress and JD(S) extended their support to the Bandh call given by these organisations and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee was even participating in the bandh by organising a protest in front of its state headquarters.

Members of various organisations along with farmers raise slogans during a protest against the farm reform bills passed in Parliament recently, in Bengaluru, Monday, 28 September, 2020.

In a strong bid to discourage the state-wide shutdown, the Karnataka government had directed major transport corporations to keep open its operations, but in some districts like Belagavi, Dharwad where farmers and pro-Kannada activists hold sway, seized bus stations not allowing movement of the vehicles.

Protesters Detained in Several Districts

According to The News Minute (TNM), no incidents of violence were reported as a result of the bandh while police across the state detained protesters as they attempted to stop the movement of people.

Bengaluru city police commissioner, Kamal Panth through his Twitter had asserted that the police had taken all measures and it will act tough on those who try to impose forced Bandh in the city.

Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha (KCVP) leader Vatal Nagaraj rides a donkey during a protest against the farm reform bills passed in the Parliament recently, in Bengaluru, Monday, 28 September, 2020.

While areas like Town Hall, City Railway Station and Majestic Bus Stand in Bengaluru saw large gatherings of protesters who shouted slogans against the BJP, a rally of protesters also marched from Town Hall to Freedom Park via the Mysore Bank Circle.

Activists of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike’s women wing staged a protest at the Kempegowda International Airport before being arrested, TNM reported.

Roads Blocked, Public Transport Affected

As farmers blocked state and national highways, traffic flow on the Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru was also temporarily stopped by protesters, according to TNM.

Protests were held by farmers and pro-Kannada groups in Mysuru, Tumkur and Mangaluru too, where many protesters were detained. Many buses going from Mysuru city centre to rural and suburban areas were stopped.

