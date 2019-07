Preparations underway at Dras War Memorial to celebrate 20th Kargil Vijay Diwas. The 20th Kargil Vijay Diwas will be celebrated on July 26. The Dras War Memorial was built in 2014 by the Indian Army to commemorate sacrifice of the soldiers who fought Kargil War. The Kargil War was an armed conflict between India and Pakistan, which took place 18 years ago between May and July 1999.