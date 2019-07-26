Kargil Vijay Diwas: BSF personnel pay tribute to Kargil heroes at War Memorial

Drass (JandK), July 26 (ANI): BSF personnel paid tribute to Kargil heroes at War Memorial in JandK's Drass. Families of war heroes were also present at the memorial. They also paid tribute to the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay. Country is celebrating 20 years of Kargil War to rekindle the proud and valour of the Kargil soldiers. Kargil War was an armed conflict between India and Pakistan which took place in 1999. The war memorial has around 500 tombstones with the names of the soldiers inscribed in them.