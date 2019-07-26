Kargil Vijay Diwas : Bollywood pays tribute to Kargil martyrs

Our soldiers fought valiantly during the Indo- Pak war of 1999. Also known as the Kargil war, it is an unforgettable event that has been inked in history forever.

Kargil Vijay Diwas was originally celebrated to remember the army men who gave their lives in the war against the enemy forces.

While the entire nation is commemorating India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil war of 1999 as Kargil Vijay Diwas today, bollywood too has some contribution towards the historic victory.