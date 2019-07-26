Kargil hero and Vir Chakra manages traffic in Punjab's small town

As India celebrates gallantry of armed forces on Vijay Diwas, a Kargil War Vir Chakra awardee is silently controlling traffic in Punjab's Bhawanigarh. Satpal Singh's uniform with badges tells his tale of bravery. He fought with valour during Kargil War on Tiger Hill as a sepoy and killed a Pakistani Captain. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh today promoted him from senior constable to assistant sub inspector. Satpal Singh said he joined traffic police as it was his need.