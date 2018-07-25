Kareena to walk for Shane-Falguni Peacock at ICW

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is to going to walk for designers Shane and Falguni Peaock at India Couture Week on Thursday.

The actress is going to enthrall the runway as a showstoppee in an outfit designed by the creative duo.

"The line is for the women of now. The inspiration has been derived from the palace of Junagarh , where a Parisian queen was invited for a mela. The folklore is very modern-chic and will resonate with the new age women. It is for the modern bride, a woman who knows exactly what she wants and is fuss free. It's something I can showcase at the Paris couture week if we cut the excess frill and other elements," the designers told IANS in a joint statement.

Led by Sunil Sethi, president of Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) , the event will see countries top couturiers showcasing their line at the fashion day fashion gala that starts here Wednesday night.

