Kareena Kapoor Khan's dress comes with lavish price tag

Kareena Kapoor is a diva in her own right and recently became a glamorous addition to the host panel of Dance India Dance. Right from the first episode she has been dazzling the stage with her different outfits. For the second episode, Kareena flew from London in a blingy dress. The actress dazzled in a sapphire gown, an impressive creation by Istanbul-based brand, Raisa Vanessa. The thigh-high slit ensemble and oversized bow added a whole lot of drama to Bebo's OOTD, and those popping pink heels were truly a chic addition