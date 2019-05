- It was a curious moment for us when the news broke about Kareena Kapoor Khan being the judge of Dance India Dance. Since then, we have been waiting for the first look of Bebo as a judge and for her debut in the television industry.

The diva can be seen announcing the Dance India Dance: Battle Of The Champions along with choreographer Bosco Martis and rapper Raftaar. Repotedly, the show will go on air in June 2019.