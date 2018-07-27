Kareena in 30kg Golden Lehenga Feels "Glamorous" | ICW 2018

Actress Kareena Kapor Khan felt "glamorous" and "beautiful" in the Falguni and Shane Peacock lehenga with a Parisian touch at India Couture Week. The "Veerey Di Wedding" actress stepped on the ramp with poise despite the 30 kg lehenga, keeping her jewellery minimalistic with just earrings, and letting the bespoke outfit with a Parisian vibe grab the limelight. Before Kareena, Aditi Rao Hydari turned showstopper for Tarun Tahiliani and Kangana Ranaut turned showstopper for designer Anju Modi at the ongoing Couture week in Delhi.