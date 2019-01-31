Karanvir Bohra thanks Sushma Swaraj for temporary passport to enter Russia

Moscow, Jan 31 (IANS) Actor Karanvir Bohra thanked External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for helping him get a temporary passport to gain entry into Russia.

Karanvir was detained in Moscow on Wednesday due to passport damage. He shared the news with a Twitter post: "So bummed... Waiting at Moscow airport because my passport is a little damaged. They are contemplating to deport me back to India."

When the concern reached the Indian Embassy in Moscow, they worked towards solving the issue.

Karanvir is in Moscow to attend MacCoffee Bollywood Film Festival as a chief guest.

"My passport was damaged, as soon as the Embassy got to know, the Indian Embassy, the Embassy in Moscow and the team of Maccoffee Bollywood Film Festival Russia went out of their ways to help me out," Karanvir said in a statement.

"Special thanks to Sushma Swaraj and all the officials for the prompt actions taken to help me. I have been given a temporary passport and visa for my stay. I am extremely happy to be in Russia for attending a festival that celebrates and honours Indian films," he added.

The actor was last seen in the show "Bigg Boss 12". He is now looking forward to the release of his film "Hume Tumse Pyar Kitna", expected to release later this year.

