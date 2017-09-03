After Karan Johar, Google CEO Sundar Pichai to appear on SRK's Ted Talks India

Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently busy shooting for his upcoming TV show TED Talks India, roped in Karan Johar to be his first guest, and now Google's CEO Sundar Pichai will also make an appearance on the show. The actor shared a candid picture with Sundar on his Twitter handle. He tweeted, "One of my favouritest ppl in the world.The very funny innovator boss man @sundarpichai graces @TEDTalksIndia.Thx man." Sundar marked his presence from the United States via a tele-presence robot. Ted Talks India will follow the international format wherein the speaker will talk for 18 minutes in front of 100 people. The influential video show will have several guest speakers like Rajinikanth, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, AR Rahman, Mithali Raj and Javed Akhtar.