Kapur wins Panasonic Open

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) India's Shiv Kapur achieved his lifelong dream of winning at the Delhi Golf Club when he won the Panasonic Open India golf tournament with a final round four-under-par 68 on Sunday.

While Kapur's two previous Asian Tour titles were won in Thailand and Chinese Taipei, the Panasonic Open India title was Kapur's first professional victory at the Delhi Golf Club, which is also his home course.

The title race was evenly poised at the turn with only a single shot separating the leaders at the top of the leaderboard. But it was Kapur who eventually broke away from the chasing pack when he fired four birdies on holes 11, 12, 14 and 15 to sign off with a winning total of 17-under-par 271.

American Paul Peterson's chase for his first Asian Tour title fell short after he marked his card with three birdies and two bogeys to fall off the pace.

Peterson had to settle for a share of second place with six other players that included S.S.P. Chawrasia and Ajeetesh Sandhu at the $400,000 event.

The Panasonic Open India is sanctioned by the Asian Tour and Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) and is the second leg of the Panasonic Swing, which is an aggregate points race that spans five events in India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Japan.

