Kapur finishes 2nd, Harding takes title at Royal Cup golf

Pattaya (Thailand), July 29 (IANS) Defending champion Shiv Kapur of India battled to a final round 71 to share the second place with Australia's Jake McLeod (67), American Kurt Kitayama (67) and Chapchai Nirat of Thailand at the Royal Cup golf tournament here on Sunday.

Nirat finished as the highest ranked local player following a 68 in his final round.

Justin Harding of South Africa cruised to a six-shot victory to become the first player since 2011 to win back-to-back titles on the Asian Tour.

The in-form Harding fired a three-under-par 67 in the final round of the $500,000 Asian Tour event. With a winning total of 14-under-par 266, Harding became the first player to win twice in his first two starts in Asia.

The 32-year-old won the Indonesia Open two weeks ago and took home the winner's purse of $90,000 while earning his fourth title in two months at the Phoenix Gold Golf and Country Club.

--IANS

ajb/sed