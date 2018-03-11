When Kapoor sisters shared one frame with Hillary Clinton

The famous Kapoor sisters, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan came together at the India Today Conclave, where they spoke on various topic ranging from films to feminism. The sisters also took the opportunity to pose with the former US Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton. Karisma took to Instagram and wrote, "With the dynamic @officialhilaryclinton #womanpower#indiatodayconclave2018." On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in 'Veere Di Wedding'. It is slated to release on June 1, 2018.