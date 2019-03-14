Kapil Sibal takes jibe at Ravi Shankar over his criticism on Rahul Gandhi's tweet

Congress leader Kapil Sibal took a jibe at Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad for his criticism on Congress president Rahul Gandhi's tweet during the press conference in New Delhi on Thursday. Kapil Sibal said, "Don't do a press conference for a tweet. It does not fit to your status as a minister or the status of this government. Talk about more substantial things." He further said, "Is it tweet diplomacy happening in the country? Doesn't Ravi Shankar Prasad have any other issue to rise rather than a tweet?" Earlier, Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after China blocked India's bid to declare Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist.