Kapil Sibal takes dig at Donald Trump, says he looks India through eyes of PM Modi

Congress leader and senior lawyer Kapil Sibal on Wednesday (September 25) reacted on United States President Donald Trump's statement over Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where he called Modi, father of the India. 'I am glad that trump considers Modi to be Elvis. He was very popular in terms of music and PM Modi is very popular in terms of extravaganza. So, I think that comparison may be okay. But millions of people in India are fatherless, our farmers, traders people in slum are fatherless, said Congress leader Kapil Sibal. Trump looks at India through eyes of Modi, he further added.