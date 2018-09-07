Kapil Sibal questions PM Modi over GDP growth

Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Friday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the growth of GDP. Sibal also criticised demonetisation and said that due to its implementation the country lost 1.5% GDP. While addressing the gathering, he said, "The great leader after '14 gave us demonetisation where we lost 1.5% GDP. He gave us a flawed GST due to which businesses were destroyed. He charged us that because of policy paralysis, we couldn't take India forward but this policy paralysis brought 8.2% GDP which has never happened in history of this country. That was result of policy paralysis and I assume there's no policy paralysis today, where is GDP?"