Kapil Sibal hits out at PM Modi, says we want tension free nation, not your speeches
Congress leader Kapil Sibal asked questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on air strike in Balakot. Sibal asked, ''Is international media in support of Pak?' When international media speaks against Pak, you feel elated. When they ask questions, it's asking because it supports Pak.'' He also said, ''Citizens of India wants to see the dead bodies of the terrorists. We want a tension free nation, not your speeches.''