Kapil Sibal compares UK courts to India's, terms recent actions 'a wake-up call'

Congress leader and senior lawyer Kapil Sibal on Wednesday alleged that there was a vast difference in the way in which courts in India and the United Kingdom functions and claimed it is the time for a 'wake up call for courts'. 'U K Supreme Court: Executive power cannot silence Legislative scrutiny. In India no scrutiny of: 1) Clearly not "Money Bills" 2) UAPA; Amending Art. 370 etc. Other ways to silence opposition: Latest: Lavasa's family; Sharad Pawar A wake-up call for Courts!" Sibal's tweet read. Yesterday, the UK Supreme Court had ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament until October 14 was "unlawful."