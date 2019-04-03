Kapil Dev's faith in his team helped India win 1983 World Cup

As a part of centenary year, Britannia invited 1983 India Cricket Team legends Kapil Dev, Roger Binny, Syed Kirmani and Kris Srikkanth to help in kick-starting the campaign, 'Britannia Khao, World Cup Jao'. In an interactive session with India's first world cup winning players, former Indian captain Kapil Dev said, "You need to make them believe that we can do it. We won against West Indies in their home ground. That is the first time West Indies ever lost to any team in their home ground. So once you get the taste of victory, you can start convincing yourself that we can beat them and as a captain you just have to make sure if you rub those positive words in your team, it will make sense."