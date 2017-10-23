Kapil Dev, Sumathipala to deliver first Dalmiya Memorial Lecture

Kolkata, Oct 23 (IANS) India's World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev and Sri Lanka Cricket Board chief Thilanga Sumathipala will deliver the first Jagmohan Dalmiya Memorial Lecture on November 14 here, the Cricket Association of Bengal announced on Monday.

The lecture will henceforth be an annual event, CAB President Sourav Ganguly said in a statement.

The Indian and Sri Lankan team members, who will be in the city then for the November 16-20 Test match between the two sides, will be present on the occasion.

The CAB will also organise felicitation of some long serving members of the Association on that day, said Ganguly, but did not disclose the names.

Dalmiya, a legendary cricket administrator, had headed both the International Cricket Council and the Board of Control for Cricket in India. He also had a long stint as CAB president.

--IANS

