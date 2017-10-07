Kapil Dev, Karun Nair participate in 9th Karnataka Golf Festival

Bengaluru, Oct 7 (IANS) Former India captain Kapil Dev and batsman Karun Nair, showcased their skills on Day 3 of the 9th Annual Cornerstone Cup Karnataka Golf Festival staged at the Karnataka Golf Association (KGA) course here on Saturday.

More than 110 amateur golfers participated from all across the country in the tournament.

The golfers battled for a chance to represent India at the World Amateur Golf Championship (WAGC). The WAGC is scheduled for November in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Manish Jaiswal CAT 5 (21-24) won in his category with a Nett Score of 39 to stay in contention for a berth to Kuala Lumpur.

Sushant Khanna CAT 4 (16-20) also posted a nett score of 39 to top his handicap category.

Uday Kumar emerged on top in CAT 3(11-15) with a nett score of 39 as well. CAT 2 (6-10) and CAT 1 (0-5) saw Vivek Verma and Hitesh Joshi emerging winners respectively with a nett score of 39 and 36.

Former India cricket captain and 1983 World Cup winner Kapil Dev was very happy to be a part of the tournament and said: "As a sportsman I like to promote the sport. A friend of mine invited me and I decided to take up this opportunity and instead of playing in Delhi I decided to come and play here. It's always good to come out and promote the sport."

Speaking on the sidelines of the tournament Indian cricketer Karun Nair said: "This is the first time for me that I participated in a golf tournament and I really enjoyed myself. I think KGA is one of the best courses in Bengaluru and in India and I always love playing here.The tournament was very well organised by Cornerstone. I would like to thank them for inviting me and I would like to wish them the very best for the future."

--IANS

sam/bg