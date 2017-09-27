Kapil Dev Biopic Starring Ranveer Singh Titled ’83

After the announcement of films on Abhinav Bindra (starring Harshvardhan Kapoor), Saina Nehwal (Shraddha Kapoor), Balbir Singh (Akshay Kumar in Gold), it is safe to say that it is raining biopics of late. And we have a new one joining the ranks as talk of Ranveer Singh playing the former cricket ace Kapil Dev on screen is come to fruition. The film titled ’83 has officially been announced and is a nod to the year in which the Indian cricket team brought the World Cup home.

Kabir Khan, the man to direct the film, claims he couldn’t imagine anyone else other than Ranveer in the capacity of Kapil Dev. “It’s great to have Ranveer come on board to play Kapil Dev, as honestly, I could see no one else for the role, ever since I started finalising the script,” PTI quoted the director as saying. “As a young schoolboy when I watched India win the 1983 Cricket World Cup. I had no idea that from that day onwards cricket in India will change forever. As a filmmaker, for me, the journey to that win, filled with raw energy and sheer passion of that young Indian team, is probably one of the most exciting stories I have worked on,” the filmmaker added.

The film will be helmed by Kabir Khan and will be a joint production of Phantom Films, Vishnu Vardhan Induri of Vibri Media, Reliance Entertainment and Kabir Khan Films. ’83 will tell the story of the winning squad that comprised of players such as Kapil Dev, Mohinder Amarnath, Sunil Gavaskar, Kirti Azad, Yashpal Sharma, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Roger Binny, Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Sandeep Patil, Syed Kirmani, Madan Lal, Ravi Shastri, Dilip Vengsarkar & Sunil Valson, and their manager P R Man Singh. And we are even more excited to discover which actors will be essaying these roles.

Vikramaditya Motwane of Phantom Films also expressed his excitement on having Kabir and Ranveer on-board. “’83 is the greatest Indian underdog sports story ever and we’re delighted to be making it with Kabir and Ranveer. Taking on the mantle of playing a legend like Kapil Dev isn’t easy but if any actor can do it, it’s Ranveer. I’m sure his portrayal is going to be endearing and brilliant and we can’t wait to see it on screen,” he said in an interview.

For those who aren’t well versed in the lore of Indian cricket, The 1983 Prudential Cup is a celebratory milestone in the history of Indian cricket. The final was played between India and West Indies at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on June 25. India pulled off a beautiful upset by defeating the best batting line up in an impressive fashion to win the World Cup for India.