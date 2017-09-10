Kapil Dev: BCCI Should Have Its Own Aircraft to Make Life Easier For Team India

After head coach Ravi Shastri requested for proper breaks between the series, former India captain Kapil Dev has come with a ‘unique solution’ to address the player fatigue issue.

New Delhi: As India gets ready to face Australia at home for a limited-overs series player fatigue issues has raked up once again. India finished their long Sri Lanka tour on September 06 and will have to be battle ready to face Aussies from September 17 onwards.

India’s World Cup winning captain wants Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to buy its own aeroplanes so that it helps players travel and get more rest during long tours.

“Now that BCCI is making good money, it should have its own plane. It will save a lot of time and make life easier for Team India. The board can afford it. They should have done it five years ago,” Kapil was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

“I would also love to see some cricketers buying their own aircraft in the days to come. In the US, top golfers have their own planes. I don’t see any reason why our players can’t buy it as it will save them a lot of time. I also believe that if BCCI owns planes, the players will get enough rest between matches. I am sure BCCI can also afford the parking charges,” he added.

Interestingly, after suggesting a way to fight player fatigue, Kapil also wants that Indian cricketers should be allowed to take part in different T20 league across the world.

“This is the reason why a players’ association is important. I completely agree with BCCI that if a player is contracted, he will have to obey BCCI. But if they are contracted, the Indian players should be allowed to play all over the world,” he said.

“That is why a players’ association is needed, to speak to those players to make them play in other T20 leagues. You need to educate the players and release them as and when required. You can’t own a cricketer,” Kapil added.

Meanwhile, Kapil believes that Virat Kohli can break Sachin Tendulkar’s record. “After Sachin made his 100th century, I thought no one will break this. But after seeing Virat bat in recent times, we are starting to believe he can do it. At least, if he can bat like this in next two to three years, I won’t be surprised to see him getting closer to Sachin. Virat’s achievement is also special because it has come from 190-odd matches while another legend Ricky Ponting took 375 matches to score the same number of ODI centuries. This is phenomenal,” he said.