Kapil Dev Backs MS Dhoni By Citing Sachin Tendulkar’s Example

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who has been facing a lot of criticism recently, has got support from another former skipper of India Cricket team, Kapil Dev. The cricket legend, under whom India won its first World Cup, said that he expects Dhoni to be a vital role in the Team India during the T20 World Cup which will take place in 2020.

While talking to Times of India, Dev said, “I do not understand why so many people are on his back after a couple of average performances. Age definitely doesn’t have anything to do with it. Sachin was 38 when we won the World Cup and nobody was saying anything then.”

Dhoni’s recent dip in form in the shortest format of the game paved the way for a lot of criticism, especially from several ex-India cricketers, including VVS Laxman and Ajit Agarkar. However current skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri have always backed the wicketkeeper-batsman.

Dev believes that Dhoni is irreplaceable, at least at present. “Even if he is axed from the team, whom will they get,” the former all-rounder wondered.

Also, talking about how veteran spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja feature only in Test matches now, Kapil said that it was due to the better performances of young bowlers, which led to the replacement of Ashwin and Jadeja in the short format.

“In the Indian team, there is no such thing as seniority. Performances dictate selection and that is why Kuldeep and Chahal have kept their place in the limited overs side,” he said.

On a recent comparison between all-rounder Hardik Pandya and India’s first World Cup-winning captain, Kapil Dev said, “Hardik has the talent to become better than me and he just needs to keep playing as he is.”