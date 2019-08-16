Kapil Dev arrives at BCCI HQ to conduct interview for Indian Cricket Team's head coach

The BCCI has shortlisted six candidates for Indian cricket team's head coach interview. Former cricketer Kapil Dev arrived at Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) headquarters to conduct interview for Indian cricket team's head coach in Mumbai. He is a member of Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) for appointing Head Coach for Indian cricket team. Former India fielding Coach Robin Singh, former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson arrived at Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) headquarters for Indian cricket team's head coach interview in Mumbai. He is one of the six candidates shortlisted by BCCI for the post. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will hold a press conference today at 7 pm in Mumbai to announce Indian Cricket Team's Head Coach.