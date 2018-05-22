Kanye West tweets about famous Indian spiritual guru Mata Amritanandamayi

Rapper Kanye West, who broke his one-year-hiatus to return to Twitter in April, has been making headlines ever since. On Monday, the American rapper tweeted a picture of India's famous spiritual guru, Mata Amritanandamayi Devi, with a caption reading, "Amma Mata had given over 32 million hugs." Amma Mata is revered as a saint by her followers and enjoys a good repute in India. The reason behind his tweet is unknown, although people are guessing that Kanye is trying to make a statement about how everyone needs a hug. Kanye had earlier sparked outrage over social media after he said that the enslavement of African Americans over centuries may have been "a choice".