Kanye West set for 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' appearance

Los Angeles, Aug 8 (IANS) Rapper Kanye West will make an appearance on TV show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!".

Host Jimmy Kimmel made the announcement on Twitter, reports billboard.com.

West's appearance on Thursday will be followed by an appearance by his wife Kim Kardashian West on Friday.

Details on their topics of conversation weren't released, but they will likely talk about West's controversial political remarks and his recent album "ye", which was released in June.

West's last appearance on Kimmel came in 2013 in what was billed as an attempt to defuse a social media feud between the two stars.

The feud began when West took exception to a Kimmel sketch spoofing the rapper's infamous interview in which he made various claims and described himself as "the No. 1 rock star on the planet".

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is aired in India on Star World.

--IANS

