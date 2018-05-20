Kanpur zoo installs coolers, water sprinklers to tackle scorching heat

Authorities at Kanpur Zoological Park have undertaken special measures to tackle the rising temperatures for the comfort and well-being of the animals in the zoo. Water sprinklers and coolers have been installed to beat the scorching heat, and special food items have been introduced to their diet. Khus Khus mats have also been installed to keep enclosures cool. Many zoos' in India have installed coolers and introduced more traditional methods to tackle the heat. Temperatures are raising upto 40 degree Celsius in the month of May already.