If in Kanpur, try these epic tricolor sweets this Independence Day

As India is all set to commemorate its 73rd Independence Day, it is time to celebrate this occasion with full fervour on August 15. There is high demand for tricolour sweets in the market. A sweet shop in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur is selling several varieties of tricolour sweets for its customers. Desserts include Tiranga Kaju Roll, Tiranga Watermelon and others. Customers are happy and excited to celebrate this auspicious occasion with unique varieties of sweets and desserts.