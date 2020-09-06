Kanpur school uniform manufacturing company now churns out Covid masks

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 6 (ANI): For tailors at a school uniform manufacturing company here making alterations in school uniforms, fixing zips and stitching salwars on order were routine.

However, with educational institutions remaining shut due to the Covid pandemic outbreak, the firm's tailors are devoting their time and energy to stitch face masks and gloves, crucial in the fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"Although we did not earn a lot of profit but, it helped us sustain a tough time. We were able to pay bills and also our staff," said Vinayak, manager of the company.

The workers in the manufacturing unit sewing the face masks and gloves while abiding by COVID-19 precautionary measures.

On Sunday, India registered the highest single-day spike of 90,633 new coronavirus cases, taking the national caseload past 41-lakh mark, according to the Union health ministry.

With 1,065 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 70,626.

The total case tally stands at 41,13,812 including 8,62,320 active cases, 31,80,866 cured/discharged/migrated. The active cases in Maharashtra have reached 2,21,012 followed by Andhra Pradesh at 1,00,880. (ANI)

