Actor Sanchari Vijay Passes Away; Family to Donate His Organs

Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay passed away on Monday, 14 June, in Bengaluru, as per a report by The Indian Express. Vijay sustained serious injuries after a road accident on 12 June. According to Times of India, Vijay and a friend were on a two wheeler on their way to buy medicines when the bike skid and hit an electric pole in JP Nagar 7th Phase. Vijay's friend Naveen was riding the bike.

The actor's family has announced that they will donate his organs. “Doctors have informed us that his brain stem has failed and the possibilities of him reviving are very slim. As you all know he always worked for the betterment of society. He even worked round the clock on the relief efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic. So, we have decided to donate his organs. We believe that it will bring him peace. He will continue to help the society even in death. Thanks to everyone who tried to do their best to help him,” the actor’s brother told the publication.

Actor Sudeep expressed his condolences to Vijay's family.

A case has reportedly been registered against Naveen based on a complaint by Vijay's brother Siddesh Kumar, who alleged that the accident was caused by his recklessness.

Neurosurgeon Dr Arun Nayak, who had been treating the actor, had said, "Sanchari Vijay was in a serious condition when we received him in the Emergency Department. A CT scan of the brain was done which showed very severe brain injury in addition to a subdural hematoma (brain bleeding). Immediate brain surgery was done to remove the brain haemorrhage".

Sanchari Vijay was an Indian theatre and film actor who primarily worked in Kannada cinema. He won the National Film Award for his film Naanu Avanalla…Avalu. After making his debut with the Kannada film Rangappa Hogbitna, he went on to act is several films including Harivu, Killing Veerappan, and Sipaayi.

