Kannada Actor And Former Union Minister Ambareesh Passes Away

Legendary Kannada actor and former Congress MLA from Mandya, Ambareesh breathed his last on the night of Saturday, 24 November, at Bengaluru’s Vikram Hospital where he was admitted for multiple ailments and was being treated at the intensive care unit.

He was 66, and died of a cardiac arrest. He served as an Union Minister of State in the UPA government, led by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Ambareesh has been an MP on three occasions – 1998-99, 1999-2004 and 2004-2009. He was the minister of state in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, from 2006 to 2008.

His body will be kept at the Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, 25 November, for people to pay their last respects. The funeral will be held on Sunday evening at Mandya.

Ambareesh was the recipient of the national award for his debut film Naagarahaavu in 1972 and earned the nickname of ‘rebel star’ over the years especially after the movie Chakravyuha.

The Twitter handle of the PMO India tweeted a condolence message, paying respects to Ambareesh’s memory.

Shri Ambareesh will always be remembered for his memorable performances as an actor and extensive contribution to politics. He was a strong voice for Karnataka’s welfare, at the state and central level. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family & admirers: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 25, 2018

A wonderful human being ... my best friend ... I have lost you today and will miss you ... Rest In Peace #Ambrish — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) November 24, 2018

Ambareesh and Rajinikanth. More

Ambareesh had acted in over 200 movies in a career spanning five decades. He burst on to the scene in the Kannada film industry after he was cast in the 1972 film Nagarahaavu alongside another debutant Vishnuvardhan. Nagarahaavu was the first Kannada film to run for 100 days in the theatres. Ambareesh enjoyed a close friendship with Vishnuvardhan. The duo remained friends throughout their careers and worked in several films together.

He was also known for playing the angry young man on screen, earning him the name 'Mandyada Gandu'. The political satire Antha (1981), which he acted in, also became one of the few films of the time to depict the corrupt practices of politicians and policemen.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar reached the Vikram Hospital shortly after his death.

(This article was first published on The News Minute and has been republished with permission.)

. Read more on India by The Quint.RSS & BJP’s Nehru-Netaji ‘Cosplay’: Irony Dies a Thousand DeathsKannada Actor And Former Union Minister Ambareesh Passes Away . Read more on India by The Quint.