Kanika Kapoor to be coach on 'The Voice'

Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) Singer Kanika Kapoor is the latest addition to "The Voice" show as a coach.

She has joined singers Armaan Malik, Adnan Sami and Harshdeep Kaur to find the next singing sensation in India. Music maestro A.R. Rahman will serve as a super guru on the show.

"I will be seen as a coach for the first time and nurture some of the fantastic contestants. This is just the beginning and the contestants have really raised the bar of singing with their talent," Kanika said in a statement.

"It is like a dream come true to sit beside A.R. Rahman Sir and coach as I have been a fan of his and grew up listening to his songs. It is a very proud moment for me to be a part of the show where A.R. Rahman Sir is a super guru," added the "Baby doll" hitmaker.

"The Voice" will soon premiere on StarPlus.

