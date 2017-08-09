Kangna Ranaut is Addicted to Gambling in Simran: Top 5 Signs of Gambling Addiction

The trailer of Kangna Ranaut’s movie Simran just released and we fell in love with the free-spirited character she plays onscreen. She is playing the role of a divorcee, who is a kleptomaniac and is addicted to gambling. Here are top five signs of gambling addiction.

The queen is back with yet another captivating performance in the upcoming movie Simran directed by Hansal Mehta. The trailer of the movie released recently and we just fell in love with Kangana Ranaut‘s character. She is playing the role of a Gujarati divorcee with a gambling problem and kleptomania. Though the movie seems to be light-hearted and full of quirky scenes, the issues the character is dealing with are real. Gambling is a game of chances and it attracts many. The idea of a thrilling game with a chance of getting your hands on some quick money is appealing and the industry flourishes on this very idea. It is not hard to get addicted to this game and when you realize it, it is usually too late. Gambling includes varieties of activities from playing at slot machines, casinos, cards to making bets and buying lottery tickets. It is an addiction when a person feels that only gambling can solve his problems. It becomes difficult to break the habit as the person wants to win back all the money he lost during the game by placing more bets and playing another game. This vicious cycle goes on until the person is broke. Here are some signs that you are addicted to gambling. (ALSO READ Simran Trailer Shows Kangana Ranaut Playing A Kleptomaniac: What is Kleptomania? What are its causes and symptoms?).

You try to win back your losses

You may say that you are playing to win back your losses or you lost because you were not lucky in the previous game. The bottom line is you will find an excuse to play another game. You cannot help or stop yourself from gambling. You may say that you will stop when you have a big win but that never happens.

You cannot stop yourself

If you cannot stop gambling, admit that you have a problem. Usually, those who play for fun know where to stop or put a limit, but an addict struggles to stop. You will not care about the money or the time. It is like a compulsion or an obsession and you are unable to quit the game even when you are losing game after game.

You borrow money

Gambling will cause financial ruin but you will borrow money from your friends and family members to feed your addiction. You may not reveal the real reason for borrowing money. You may turn to mortgaging to get money.

You use your savings and household expenditure money for entertainment

The money kept aside for the EMI, bills, kid’s education or saving is not your entertainment money. So, if you are taking the money you cannot afford to lose, then there is a problem. If you are addicted to gambling, you may use your savings to continue with your gambling.

You lie

Lying becomes a habit when you are addicted to gambling as you want to hide your problem from your loved ones. You lie to get more money or lie about where you are spending all the money. You lie to your partner, friends, parents, co-workers and others.

Gambling addiction can lead to depression, anxiety and several other emotional problems. It is important to admit that you have a problem and get help.