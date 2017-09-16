KANGAROO HUNT 2.0

India take on Australia in a limited overs series from September 17. Virat Kohli and Steve Smith’s team will face each other in 5 ODIs and 3 T20Is in what is the home season’s most anticipated clash. India hold an edge over their rivals because of their great run of form, but the reigning world champion Aussies will give it their all against an opponent they love to beat. Cricketnext’s Arnab Sen and Baidurjo Bhose bring you the lowdown on what to expect from this action packed series.​