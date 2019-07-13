Kangana sends legal notice to Entertainment Journalist Guild, PCI for 'immoral, unethical' support to scribe

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Saturday sent a legal notice to the committee members of Entertainment Journalist Guild (EJG) and Press Council of India (PCI) for supporting a journalist, who got involved in a spat with her during her film's song launch. The legal notice was sent for "wrongful, immoral, unethical and illegal acts of lending support to a journalist Justin Rao, who is accused of indulging in unprofessional and illegal activities." On July 7, the actor got into a heated argument with a journalist who was present at the song launch event of her upcoming movie 'Judgementall Hai Kya'. She lambasted the reporter for writing "dirty things" about her film 'Manikarnika', which marked her directorial debut. On July 10, The Entertainment Journalists' Guild of India boycotted the 'Queen' actor and denied giving her media coverage after she indulged in an ugly spat with the journalist. Producer Ekta Kapoor instantly issued a statement apologising for the incident, which was shared by the producer on both Twitter and Instagram. The production house, however, refrained from naming Kangana and referred to her as 'JudgeMentall Hai Kya' actor.