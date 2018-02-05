Kangana is READY to work with Karan | FIGHT OVER

Actress Kangana Ranaut says she is a career-oriented woman who won't compromise on her opportunities. The actress, who walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week Sumner-Resort 2018, was asked about her recent stint at "India's Next Superstar", where she shared the frame with Karan Johar. Kangana, who looked like a dream in a bridal gown with a long trail, had last year sparked off a debate on nepotism in the Hindi film industry when she pinpointed Karan on his show "Koffee With Karan" of being a "flagbearer of nepotism".