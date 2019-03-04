Kangana Ranaut slams Ranbir Kapoor for his immature response towards politics

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently hosted a success party of 'Manikarnika-The Queen of Jhansi' that crossed a mark of Rs 150 crores. In her recent interview, Kangana slammed actor Ranbir Kapoor for acting immature when asked about politics. She said, "How can you say that you don't bother about whatever is happening in the country? How can you sleep at your home when our soldiers are being killed on the border? How dare you to refuse giving answer about politics in such a democratic country like India? In an interview with Mayank Shekhar, when Ranbir Kapoor was asked about current politics, he refused and said not to ask him about politics, foolishly saying that he is not worried as his home does not lack with water and electricity. Still people consider such people as their role models."