Kangana Ranaut reveals her fierce side in 'Dhaakad'

Kangana Ranaut, who is known for her versatile roles and stellar performances, is all set to woo moviegoers with her upcoming action thriller 'Dhaakad'. With machine guns in both hands, Kangana looks nothing less than a daredevil in the first look poster of the film. The background features a blazing car and fire all around as Kangana gazes at a distance in the side profile shot. Helmed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai, the film is jointly produced by Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum Films and co-produced by Qyuki Digital Media. Director Razy along with writers Chintan Gandhi and Rinish Ravindra has written the action thriller. The film also marks screenwriter Ritesh Shah's first collaboration with Kangana. The makers are planning to rope in a leading action director from Hollywood to choreograph the elaborate sequences, according to a statement. Filming will take place across India, South East Asia, the Middle East, and Europe with some incredible action set pieces. The film is scheduled for Diwali 2020 release. Kangana will next be seen in 'Judgemental Hai Kya' opposite Rajkummar Rao and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's 'Panga'.