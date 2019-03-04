Kangana Ranaut reacts on Pulwama terror attack, says it's a beginning of new India

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut had a 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' success party bash. The film almost reached a good mark of Rs 150 crores. In an interview, when asked about Pulwama terror attack, Kangana said, ''This is the beginning of new India. I think the stand we have today in the world that we are not going to take things lying down, we are going to reciprocate the way we are dealt with. So, definitely it is a good strategy to have. Adding to it, she discussed about the current scenario of India and said, ''50% of the people in India are dying of malnutrition and the way our soldiers are treated on borders is very strange. One of my dear friend and her husband were shot in Hotel Taj, while they were having dinner and you say that you don't have to bother about country. Terrorism, Corruption, Malnutrition has been rising at an alarming rate, rivers are drying, greenery is finishing, who is responsible. Our soldiers are dying day by day on the border and how can you sleep at home?''