Actress Kangana Ranaut is honoured to tell the story of Rani Laxmibai through her forthcoming period drama "Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi", and calls it an iconic role. The makers -- Zee Studios and producer Kamal Jain -- on Wednesday released the first look of the film. The makers chose Independence Day to launch the first official poster, given the significance of Rani Laxmibai in India's freedom struggle.