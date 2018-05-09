Kangana Ranaut exudes old world charm in sari at Cannes

Cannes, May 9 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut chose a heavily sequinned but sensual black sari as she exuded an old world charm with her bouffant-inspired hairdo for her first appearance at the 71st Cannes Film Festival here on Wednesday.

The stylish actress looked resplendent in a Sabyasachi Mukherjee sari.

The designer's official Instagram page described it as an an ultra-glamorous rendition of the brand's famous 'akash-tara' (starry skies) sari.

"The sari is hand-dyed and embellished with hand-cut sequins that are individually sewn using zardosi technique to create a metallic, yet fluid fabric."

Kangana's look was accessorised with a Sabyasachi 'batua' and the 'teenmaniya' necklace, crafted out of rose-cut diamonds, Colombian emeralds and basra pearls from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery Collection.

This is the "Queen" actress' first time at the gala. She is representing Grey Goose, which is celebrating cinematic excellence through its global platform Vive Le Cinema.

The brand is the official celebration partner at Cannes every year and this year, it chose Kangana to represent and celebrate Indian cinema at the Cannes Film Festival.

Kangana was invited for an interactive session aat the India Pavilion too.

