Kangana Ranaut dedicates temple in hometown Mandi to ancestors and locals

Bollywood celebrities are both God-loving and God-fearing which shows in their frequent tours for blessings to temples on important occasions. One such devotee was seen in the Himachali beauty, Kangana Ranaut. Kangana consecrated a temple in name of her ancestors, Kuldevi Maa Mahisasurmardini temple. The beautiful temple is located in her hometown of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. Kangana performed 'puja' and took part in 'kirtan' by dancing and singing in the Goddess's name. Kangana will next be seen in a historical biographical film, 'Manikarnika'. The film that is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 25 is based on the life of warrior queen of Jhansi, Queen Laxmibai (known as Manikarnika before marriage) and her struggle to save her kingdom after her husband's death from East India Company's occupation under Doctrine of Lapse policy in the mid 19th century.