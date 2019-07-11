Kangana Ranaut brutally abuses media, says "Arey Nalayko,tum mujhe barbaad karoge? "

Kangana Ranaut has released an official statement, post her fight with a journalist that took place a few days ago, at the song launch of Judgementall Hai Kya? Post the mishap, the Entertainment Journalists' Guild of India has decided to boycott Kangana Ranaut and also demanded a public apology from both Ekta Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut for the mishap. While Ekta Kapoor has already issued an open apology, Kangana Ranaut chose to 'abuse' media and refused to apologise!